Aiken vs. South Aiken game postponed on COVID-19 concern

The Aiken High School vs. South Aiken High School football game set for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The Aiken High School vs. South Aiken High School football game set for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19.(WLUC)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken High School vs. South Aiken High School football game set for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19.

A statement from Aiken High School says the game is being postponed in an “abundance of caution” after a presumed positive COVID-19 student case.

As a result, the game has been rescheduled for Oct. 30.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. Fans who prefer a refund for purchased tickets should email pblacha@acpsd.net by Saturday, September 26, at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

