Aiken Fall Fest coming to fairgrounds in October

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The event is coming to the Aiken area for families who want to get out for food and rides during the pandemic.

Reithoffer Shows Inc., which brings all the rides, entertainment, games and vendors to the Western Carolina State Fair every year, proudly presents Aiken Fall Fest: a scaled down version of the traditional fair.

The “Fun-Size for All,” event will run from October 2 through October 11, at the Aiken County Fairgrounds.

The fest will have approximately 20 rides on the fairgrounds (including children’s rides) in addition to food vendors and games.

Reithoffer will debut its newest ride, The Beast, right here in Aiken. Other rides include Vertigo, Full Tilt, Starship and the popular Himilaya.

“We are happy to be able to put on a fun event for the whole family,” said Reithoffer owner Pat Reithoffer. “We will be taking many safety precautions, of course, to make sure our guests have a great experience and stay healthy.”

Those safety precautions include:

Check guests' temperatures upon entrance.

Enforce masks: All guests must wear masks while at Aiken Fall Festival.

Encourage social distancing.

Provide plenty of hand-sanitizing stations.

Sanitize rides on a regular schedule.

Use touchless technology for credit card purchases.

Modify seating on rides to maintain social distancing.

Gates/Ticket information:

Gate entrance with no rides: $5

Gate entrance + unlimited rides: $20 ($25 on Saturday/Sunday)

There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd dependent.

