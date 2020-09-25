Get details on SRS plutonium fight, new waste facility and environmental study

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The legal fight over plutonium at the Savannah River Site may not be over yet.

Barnwell and Allendale counties are suing the South Carolina attorney general to temporarily stop a settlement between the state and the Department of Energy.

With a workforce of 11,000 and spanning 310-square miles in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties, SRS deals with radioactive materials related to nuclear weapons.

Earlier this month, the department agreed to pay the state $600 million to get rid of the plutonium.

Right now, that money would go into the state’s general fund.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Barnwell and Allendale counties say if that happens, they’ll suffer “irreparable harm.”

The U.S. Department of Energy said Friday it has posted a final environmental impact statement for plutonium pit production at SRS. The statement can be found at https://www.energy.gov/nepa/downloads/doeeis-0541-final-environmental-impact-statement . The department’s National Nuclear Security Administration said it is committed to meeting its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act as it “revitalizes the Nation’s plutonium pit production capability to maintain the U.S. nuclear deterrent.” However, Tom Clements, director of advocacy group SRS Watch said in a separate news release: “The analysis fails to demonstrate that residents of South Carolina and Georgia will be adequately protected from accidents involving plutonium that could be released to air and water by operation of the proposed Plutonium Bomb Plant at SRS.”

SRS held a ceremony Thursday to mark the start of operations of its salt waste processing facility. Department of Energy Undersecretary for Science Paul Dabbar was the guest speaker. The facility will process most of the site’s salt waste inventory by separating the highly radioactive constituents for treatment from the predominant low radioactive, large-volume salts that will be treated for disposal on site. Removing salt waste, which fills over 90 percent of tank space in the SRS tank farms, is a major step toward emptying and closing the site’s remaining 43 high-level waste tanks, officials said in a news release.

Dabbar also attended a University of South Carolina Aiken ceremony Thursday to celebrate the official launch of the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative. The $50 million facility will house advance research in engineering, the sciences and new technologies. “Located outside the Savannah River Site’s parameter fencing, the AMC is designed to maximize involvement with industry and education," university Chancellor Sandra J. Jordan said. She said Savannah River National Laboratory scientists, engineers, chemists and other experts “will be able to leveraged their considerable research capabilities to enhance 21st-century industry and manufacturing.”

