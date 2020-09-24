Victim identified in fatal Saluda pickup truck accident

SALUDA CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a collision involving two pickup trucks on Monday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the accident occurred around 6:00 a.m. on Old Charleston Road, near Cliff Road.

A person driving a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck, traveling west on Old Charleston crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Ford F420.

After hitting the other truck, the Dodge ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the truck.

The only victim of the accident was identified, by the coroner, as Lafayette Robinson, a 73-year-old from the Saluda County area.

