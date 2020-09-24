Advertisement

Victim identified in fatal Saluda pickup truck accident

According to Georgia State Patrol, the accident occurred around 6:00 a.m. on Old Charleston Road, near Cliff Road. (MGN)
According to Georgia State Patrol, the accident occurred around 6:00 a.m. on Old Charleston Road, near Cliff Road. (MGN)(MGN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a collision involving two pickup trucks on Monday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the accident occurred around 6:00 a.m. on Old Charleston Road, near Cliff Road.

A person driving a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck, traveling west on Old Charleston crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Ford F420.

After hitting the other truck, the Dodge ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the truck.

The only victim of the accident was identified, by the coroner, as Lafayette Robinson, a 73-year-old from the Saluda County area.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Carolina teachers host virtual walk out

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Aiken sees rise in substance abuse cases due to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
The pandemic is making another health crisis worse. For people living with drug addiction, social isolation can mean deadly consequences.

News

COVID-19 pandemic fuels opioid epidemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Columbia County students make learning switch

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Friends remember man killed in plane crash

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

’An outstanding pilot’: Friends mourn young man killed in plane crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Friends and an entire community in shock today after a plane crash leaves a young man dead.

News

Salvation Army goes online for iconic Red Kettle donations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Salvation Army has set out to help even more people this year in their annual holiday campaign.

News

Richmond County gets $45,657 grant to fight crime

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fifteen counties and 18 cities in Georgia are sharing in $1.76 million of U.S. Justice Department grant money.

News

Trump plans 10th visit to Peach State as president

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Donald Trump’s 10th visit to Georgia as president is scheduled for later this week, according to the White House.

News

South Carolina lieutenant governor returns after COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette has returned to public life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.