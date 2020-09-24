Unstable loading blamed in cargo ship accident off Georgia coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A year after a massive cargo ship overturned off the Georgia coast, we finally know what caused it.

The Golden Ray has been on its side in the St. Simons Sound since Sept. 8, 2019.

During a hearing for the investigation into the incident, a U.S. Coast Guard naval architect said the cause was unstable loading.

Officials found tanks on the ship were not filled enough to offset the weight of the vehicles in the cargo decks above.

The hearing is taking place this week.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s lead investigator said officials will be looking at several factors to find out how the accident happened to prevent something similar in the future.

Recordings from the ship’s black box were among the first evidence presented when the hearing began Monday. You could hear sailors shouting above alarms before the cargo ship overturned.

Coast Guard Capt. Blake Welborn said investigators found no evidence of failure in the vessel’s safety equipment, communications equipment or machinery that contributed to the wreck.

The hearing is virtual and open to the public. You can watch by clicking here.

You can click here to see a schedule for the hearings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report