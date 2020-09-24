Advertisement

Unstable loading blamed in cargo ship accident off Georgia coast

The Golden Ray
The Golden Ray(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A year after a massive cargo ship overturned off the Georgia coast, we finally know what caused it.

The Golden Ray has been on its side in the St. Simons Sound since Sept. 8, 2019.

During a hearing for the investigation into the incident, a U.S. Coast Guard naval architect said the cause was unstable loading.

MORE | Friends mourn young man killed in plane crash

Officials found tanks on the ship were not filled enough to offset the weight of the vehicles in the cargo decks above.

The hearing is taking place this week.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s lead investigator said officials will be looking at several factors to find out how the accident happened to prevent something similar in the future.

Recordings from the ship’s black box were among the first evidence presented when the hearing began Monday. You could hear sailors shouting above alarms before the cargo ship overturned.

Coast Guard Capt. Blake Welborn said investigators found no evidence of failure in the vessel’s safety equipment, communications equipment or machinery that contributed to the wreck.

The hearing is virtual and open to the public. You can watch by clicking here.

You can click here to see a schedule for the hearings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Latest News

News

Pandemic leaving local child care centers bare

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
With many parents working from home, they don't really need a child care center anymore. What does that mean for local businesses?

News

A look at protests over Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's what happened in Kentucky and Georgia after news spread that one officer would be charged in the incident surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.

News

Crowds flood Atlanta streets over Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Demonstrators in Atlanta are standing in solidarity with people in Louisville, Ky., after news spread that one officer would be charged in the incident surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.

News

Volunteers take to the streets to get CSRA residents counted in census

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
The final count day of the census may be the most important deadline in a decade, and it’s only a week away.

Latest News

News

Protests across the nation for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Census 2020: Making sure all are counted in the CSRA

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Victim identified in fatal Saluda County pickup wreck

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
One person was killed in a collision involving two pickup trucks on Monday morning.

News

South Carolina teachers host virtual walk out

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

An epidemic on top of a pandemic: Local drug abuse skyrockets

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
The pandemic is making another health crisis worse. For people living with drug addiction, social isolation can mean deadly consequences.

News

COVID-19 pandemic fuels opioid epidemic

Updated: 12 hours ago