Trojans confident they’ll make another trip to states

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RIDGE SPRING, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - The road back to a state championship starts on Thursday for the Ridge Spring-Monetta Trojans. The team hits the road and travels to Pelion as one of the first 2 games among SCHSL teams.

Like most teams, the offseason for Ridge Spring-Monetta was far from a typical one, only made more difficult by the lack of internet connection in the area. Instead of Zoom meetings and presentations most of the communication was done through texts and phone calls. The fun and success of last year is still on the minds of the trojans, but they aren’t planning to stay focused on the past.

“Trying to get back to state man. It’s been a dream. We’ve got to win it this year. We see that we can get there. If the team is healthy we’ll win,” said Trojan quarterback Remedee Leaphart.

“It was a great night, it was great to be there, we’ll all look back on it. And as a reminder, we put a new sign in our stadium saying upper state champions. The goal hasn’t changed. It’s to get back to Columbia. Our kids are focused, practicing hard, and ready to go,” said head coach Brian Smith.

The team will feature a mix of both experience and fresh faces. There are 6 returning varsity players on both sides of the ball, but the Trojans have one returning on offense and defense.

