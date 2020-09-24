Advertisement

TikTok’s owner applies for Chinese license to close US deal

TikTok’s owner said Thursday it has applied for a Chinese technology export license as it tries to complete a deal with Oracle and Walmart to keep the popular video app operating in the United States.
TikTok’s owner said Thursday it has applied for a Chinese technology export license as it tries to complete a deal with Oracle and Walmart to keep the popular video app operating in the United States.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — TikTok’s owner said Thursday it has applied for a Chinese technology export license as it tries to complete a deal with Oracle and Walmart to keep the popular video app operating in the United States.

Beijing tightened control over technology exports last month in an effort to gain leverage over Washington’s attempt to force an outright sale of TikTok to U.S. owners. The White House says the video service is a security risk because the personal information of its millions of U.S. users could be handed over to Chinese authorities.

President Donald Trump said this week he would approve a proposed deal in which Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. could initially own a combined 20% of a new U.S. entity, TikTok Global. Trump said Oracle must have “total control.”

ByteDance said it applied to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce for an export license and was awaiting a reply. The one-sentence statement gave no other details.

Chinese authorities have not indicated whether they will agree to a transfer of technology. But official newspapers criticized the proposed deal this week as bullying and extortion.

“China has no reason to give the green light to such a deal, which is dirty and unfair,” said the newspaper China Daily on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the foreign ministry said China will “take necessary measures” to safeguard its companies but gave no indication what steps it can take to affect TikTok’s fate in the United States.

A ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, called on Washington to “respect the principles of market economy and fair competition” and “provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment” for foreign companies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Massive migratory bird die-off in Colorado blamed on smoke, snow

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCNC Staff
The smoke is having a negative impact on migratory songbirds at the worst possible time, and birdwatchers are concerned.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

News

Augusta arsonist targeting dumpsters along Walton Way

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An arsonist is keeping firefighters and sheriff’s deputies busy this morning with a string of downtown dumpster fires.

Business

Claxton Poultry hiring 40 positions at Sylvania plant

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Dal Cannady
Dozens of job opportunities have people filling out applications in Screven County.

News

S.C. absentee-ballot witness ruling appealed

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Republican officials in South Carolina and the state’s election commission are appealing a federal ruling last week.

Latest News

News

South Carolina approves second round of COVID-19 aid

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
South Carolina lawmakers have agreed on how to spend the remaining $693 million in federal money meant to help pay for COVID-19 expenses.

National

Smoke and snow blamed for massive bird die-off in Colorado

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Colorado environmentalists are concerned about a massive migratory bird kill possibly caused by wildfires.

National

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Taylor's case has exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged.

National

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The comments come as scientists scramble to develop a vaccine that would protect the public from a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

National

Outrage after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Demonstrators took to the streets around the country in reaction to the state Attorney General's announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.