Six people displaced by house fire in Aiken

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family was displaced by a fire this week that damaged at least 20 percent of their home and left it uninhabitable.

The fire on Greenville Street was reported at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Aiken fire officials said the blaze caused about $10,000 in damage.

American Red Cross said six people were displaced, and the organization is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials such as hygiene supplies.

