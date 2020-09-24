SC county supervisor faces meth manufacturing, drug trafficking charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Supervisor has been charged by the South Carolina grand jury on multiple drug manufacturing and trafficking charges.

According to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, Kenneth Shane Stuart has been charged with two counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of trafficking meth/ice/crank/crack cocaine and one count of criminal conspiracy.

The Chester County council did not release a statement.

On Thursday, the council held an emergency meeting, an executive session “to receive legal advice regarding county administrative proceedings,” officials said.

Stuart was elected into office in 2018 and his seat is not up until 2022.

Officials say that if Stuart was to be suspended, it would have to come from the governor’s office.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.