Advertisement

Rally at SC State House called for lawmakers to delay RBG replacement

Dozens gathered outside of the South Carolina State House on Wednesday, calling on lawmakers in Washington to put a hold on replacing late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat until after the presidential election in November.
Dozens gathered outside of the South Carolina State House on Wednesday, calling on lawmakers in Washington to put a hold on replacing late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat until after the presidential election in November.(WIS)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens gathered outside of the South Carolina State House on Wednesday, calling on lawmakers in Washington to put a hold on replacing late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat until after the presidential election in November.

“They’re talking about confirming or taking a vote on a nominee that hasn’t even been named,” Rep. Ivory Thigpen said.

The Rally was organized by A.C. Flora high school students who are involved with “March for Our Lives”, and despite the fact that many of them are not able to legally vote they say they felt the need to speak up on this issue.

“As Justice Ginsburg stood up for our hopes for a more secure and accepting future, we must honor her last wish not to fill the vacancy she left before a new president is inaugurated,” Eva Edwards, who helped organize the rally, said.

A number of other speakers took the podium asking Sen. Lindsey Graham to delay voting for the nominee. Graham who now chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee supported blocking President Obama’s Supreme Court pick in an election year back in 2016 but has said he would support a nominee put forth by President Trump.

“The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee and we’ve got the votes to confirm the judge -- the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that’s what’s coming,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

But those at tonight’s event were hoping to make their voices heard on a divisive topic in our country right now.

“Certainly in my lifetime, going back to Justice Thomas, it seems like it the most divisive nomination, there’s going to be a titanic battle ahead of us,” said UofSc Law Professor Joe Seiner.

Professor Seiner met late Justice Ginsburg and wrote a book on some of the high profile cases the Supreme Court heard during her tenure.

“If you can take anything from this moment and her legacy, it that we really do need to work together even when we have very opposing views,” he added.

Only Chief Justice Roger Taney died closer to a presidential election back in 1864. President Abraham Lincoln waited until December to nominate his replacement, Salmon Chase, who was confirmed the same day.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AU explains snag that blinded South Carolina to 15,000 COVID-19 tests

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
AU blames a miscommunication after South Carolina only this week got results of 15,000 coronavirus tests dating back to March.

News

Six people displaced by house fire in Aiken

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
An Aiken family was displaced by a fire this week that damaged at least 20 percent of their home and left it uninhabitable.

News

Business is booming in pandemic for Screven County poultry plant

Updated: 1 hours ago
A maker of chicken products for fast-food chains, Claxton Poultry in Sylvania is expanding.

News

Unique ceremony installs region’s new Catholic bishop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Stephen Parkes was ordained as the 15th bishop of the Catholic diocese that includes much of the CSRA, including Richmond and Columbia counties.

Latest News

News

Ga. COVID-19 survivor encourages people to wear mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
“I didn’t have super severe symptoms, the only thing I had was the headaches and the tastebuds gone. But I think it’s very important for us to wear our masks around here because of the situation, the things that have been going on,” said Shante Miller, an Albany resident.

News

Loeffler pushes death penalty for cop killers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton are part of a proposal that could toughen punishment for anyone convicted in the death of a law enforcement officer.

News

Augusta arsonist targeting dumpsters along Walton Way

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
An arsonist is keeping firefighters and sheriff’s deputies busy this morning with a string of downtown dumpster fires.

Business

Poultry company hiring for 40 positions at Sylvania plant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dal Cannady
Dozens of job opportunities have people filling out applications in Screven County.

News

S.C. absentee-ballot witness ruling appealed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Republican officials in South Carolina and the state’s election commission are appealing a federal ruling last week.

News

South Carolina approves second round of COVID-19 aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
South Carolina lawmakers have agreed on how to spend the remaining $693 million in federal money meant to help pay for COVID-19 expenses.