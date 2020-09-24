Rally at SC State House called for lawmakers to delay RBG replacement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens gathered outside of the South Carolina State House on Wednesday, calling on lawmakers in Washington to put a hold on replacing late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat until after the presidential election in November.

“They’re talking about confirming or taking a vote on a nominee that hasn’t even been named,” Rep. Ivory Thigpen said.

The Rally was organized by A.C. Flora high school students who are involved with “March for Our Lives”, and despite the fact that many of them are not able to legally vote they say they felt the need to speak up on this issue.

“As Justice Ginsburg stood up for our hopes for a more secure and accepting future, we must honor her last wish not to fill the vacancy she left before a new president is inaugurated,” Eva Edwards, who helped organize the rally, said.

A number of other speakers took the podium asking Sen. Lindsey Graham to delay voting for the nominee. Graham who now chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee supported blocking President Obama’s Supreme Court pick in an election year back in 2016 but has said he would support a nominee put forth by President Trump.

“The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee and we’ve got the votes to confirm the judge -- the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that’s what’s coming,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

But those at tonight’s event were hoping to make their voices heard on a divisive topic in our country right now.

“Certainly in my lifetime, going back to Justice Thomas, it seems like it the most divisive nomination, there’s going to be a titanic battle ahead of us,” said UofSc Law Professor Joe Seiner.

Professor Seiner met late Justice Ginsburg and wrote a book on some of the high profile cases the Supreme Court heard during her tenure.

“If you can take anything from this moment and her legacy, it that we really do need to work together even when we have very opposing views,” he added.

Only Chief Justice Roger Taney died closer to a presidential election back in 1864. President Abraham Lincoln waited until December to nominate his replacement, Salmon Chase, who was confirmed the same day.

