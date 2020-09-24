Advertisement

Pandemic leaving local child care centers bare

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a tough decision for many parents: whether to send their infant or toddler to back child care.

Noah Hightower is the owner of Amazing Hearts Child Development Center, and he says at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the business was completely full, with a waiting list for almost every class.

By midsummer, most of the center’s children were gone.

MORE | Frustrations grow as S.C. jobless wait for extra assistance

“We had some children that we lost that had been here since they were infants,” Hightower said.

“We had families who had multiple generations, who had brothers and sisters who were here.”

He says head counts now are really low. With many parents facing financial hardships or still working from home, there is no urgency to utilize child care centers.

“That was kind of impactful,” Hightower said.

He says although his facility is a little more quiet than usual, he has hope that business will bounce back.

“The new normal is going to settle in, and we will be here to welcome anybody who is looking for quality child care,” he said.

He’s ready to give parents a helping hand and provide children a fun but safe experience.

