Motivated Davis ready to replace Panthers All-Pro McCaffrey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There were days when Mike Davis wanted to quit the NFL, frustrated over his role as a practice squad player with the Seattle Seahawks.

But the memory of his brother’s shortened NFL career as well as a motivational speaker helped change that.

Now, two years later, Davis is set to take over as the Carolina Panthers starting running back on Sunday against the Chargers, replacing All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on short-term injured reserve Wednesday and will miss at least three games because of a high ankle sprain.

