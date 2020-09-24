Advertisement

Loeffler pushes death penalty for cop killers

U.S. Capitol building
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton are part of a proposal that could toughen punishment for anyone convicted in the death of a law enforcement officer.

If approved, a person convicted of killing a federal, state or local officer would face life in prison or the death penalty, according to the drafted bill.

“The ambushes and attacks on our law enforcement must end, and they must end right now,” Loeffler said. “We have seen a steady increase in violent, ambush-style attacks and heinous killings of police officers with nearly 40 officers killed in the line of duty already in 2020 – a 20 percent increase compared to this time last year. Simply put, criminals who murder police officers deserve the harshest sentences our courts can offer. It’s time to draw the line, and my bill will hold cop killers accountable by doing just that.”

Said Cotton: “Criminals who cut short the lives of our brave officers should be met with the fiercest penalties. Killing a police officer not only ends a precious human life — it’s also an assault against the safety of every American who lives in the community that officer protects. Our bill will subject those who murder police to a punishment they deserve, life in prison or the death penalty.”

