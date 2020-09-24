Advertisement

Ga. COVID-19 survivor encourages people to wear mask



Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “I didn’t have super severe symptoms, the only thing I had was the headaches and the tastebuds gone. But I think it’s very important for us to wear our masks around here because of the situation, the things that have been going on,” said Shante Miller, an Albany resident.

Miller is a COVID-19 survivor.

She said she contracted the coronavirus because she had slacked off from wearing her mask.

“I stopped wearing my mask, so, that was the problem. So, I think the masks are more important nowadays than ever,” said Miller.

Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington said that the mask mandate, which was only in effect for two weeks, came to an end after cases of COVID-19 dropped in the Good Life City.

“Our numbers are down and we ought to feel really good about that. So, really what the state says is, once you reach that threshold, you’re not allowed to have a local mass mandate per state guidelines,” explained Warbington.

In order for a mask mandate to stay in effect, there must be at least 100 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents.

If cases do rise again, the commission has the authority to enforce the mandate again.

“The only thing that mandate does is it allows our law enforcement officers to give a penalty in the form of a fine. Whether I wear a mask or not shouldn’t be based on whether I get caught, it should be the right thing to do. It’s like wearing a seatbelt, you know, we should wear a seatbelt, whether you get a ticket or not. In my opinion, as far as the citizens of Albany, it really shouldn’t matter whether the mandate comes on or off here in the short term,” said Warbington.

And Miller said whether there is a mandate or not, you should still reach for your mask any time you leave your house.

“Wear the mask because it’s very important. You never know who has what around here,” said Miller.

