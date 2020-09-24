Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Remnants of Beta brings rain to CSRA late today through Friday. Weekend trending drier and warmer.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:17 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Moisture starts to build across the region today as the remnants of Beta continues eastward. This will continue cloud cover across the region and bring us the chance for a few showers by later in the day, most likely tonight. Highs today will be a little warmer and get up to the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Most of the rain from what’s left of Beta is expected to move through the region tonight and through the day Friday. Rain totals look to be below an inch for most of the CSRA, but isolated areas could get over 1″. Scattered downpours are expected during the day Friday that will linger into Friday evening. Winds will be turning out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

The weekend forecast is trending drier with only isolated showers expected during the day Saturday. Highs will be getting a little warmer and be more seasonal in the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Most of the area is looking dry Sunday.

