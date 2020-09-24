Advertisement

Crowds flood Atlanta, Louisville streets over Breonna Taylor case

Crowd march in downtown Atlanta over the Breonna Taylor case.
Crowd march in downtown Atlanta over the Breonna Taylor case.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Demonstrators in Atlanta are standing in solidarity with people in Louisville, Ky., after news spread that one officer would be charged in the incident surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.

Hundreds of people marched down through the streets in downtown Atlanta.

The Georgia State Patrol even deployed tear gas against the crowds. The Atlanta Police Department confirms several people have been arrested.

Police and protesters converge during a demonstration, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.
Police and protesters converge during a demonstration, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.(Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Meanwhile chanting continued overnight in the streets of Louisville.

Brett Hankison is facing three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors.

Those charges are not directly related to Taylor’s death.

The other two other officers involved are on administrative leave.

Hundreds of people clashed with police in Lousiville, leading to two officers getting shot last night. A suspect is in custody, and both officers are expected to survive.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A look at protests over Breonna Taylor case

Updated: moments ago
Here's what happened in Kentucky and Georgia after news spread that one officer would be charged in the incident surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.

News

Volunteers take to the streets to get CSRA residents counted in census

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
The final count day of the census may be the most important deadline in a decade, and it’s only a week away.

News

Protests across the nation for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Census 2020: Making sure all are counted in the CSRA

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Victim identified in fatal Saluda pickup truck accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
One person was killed in a collision involving two pickup trucks on Monday morning.

News

South Carolina teachers host virtual walk out

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

An epidemic on top of a pandemic: Local drug abuse skyrockets

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
The pandemic is making another health crisis worse. For people living with drug addiction, social isolation can mean deadly consequences.

News

COVID-19 pandemic fuels opioid epidemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Columbia County students make learning switch

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Friends remember man killed in plane crash

Updated: 11 hours ago