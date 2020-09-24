Crowds flood Atlanta, Louisville streets over Breonna Taylor case

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Demonstrators in Atlanta are standing in solidarity with people in Louisville, Ky., after news spread that one officer would be charged in the incident surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.

Hundreds of people marched down through the streets in downtown Atlanta.

The Georgia State Patrol even deployed tear gas against the crowds. The Atlanta Police Department confirms several people have been arrested.

Police and protesters converge during a demonstration, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Meanwhile chanting continued overnight in the streets of Louisville.

Brett Hankison is facing three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors.

Those charges are not directly related to Taylor’s death.

The other two other officers involved are on administrative leave.

Hundreds of people clashed with police in Lousiville, leading to two officers getting shot last night. A suspect is in custody, and both officers are expected to survive.

