Advertisement

Claxton Poultry hiring 40 positions at Sylvania plant

The expansion at Claxton Poultry’s Sylvania plant was part of the plan from the moment it opened the doors.
The expansion at Claxton Poultry’s Sylvania plant was part of the plan from the moment it opened the doors.(WRDW)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of job opportunities have people filling out applications in Screven County.

One of the newest local plants wants to expand as many struggle during COVID-19.

The expansion at Claxton Poultry’s Sylvania plant was part of the plan from the moment it opened the doors. Applicants filled out forms Wednesday morning for the 40 jobs the company wants to add here as they expand a third processing line.

This comes after they opened in October last year with two lines. Community leaders say they’re glad to see this, even during a pandemic, when some companies are maintaining, or even scaling back operations.

“They’re moving forward with what they’d already planned to do. But it’s still exciting to see that they’re a company that follows through on their plans and their word,” said Dorie Bacon with the Screven County Development Authority.

The Sylvania plant specializes in the chicken cuts used by fast food chains and that demand has gone up as people get drive through meals. If you missed this application fair you can still contact the plant in Sylvania to apply for the remaining jobs.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic leaving local child care centers bare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
With many parents working from home, they don't really need a child care center anymore. What does that mean for local businesses?

News

Frustrations grow as S.C. jobless wait for extra assistance

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
South Carolina has been approved for six weeks of the Lost Wages Assistance Program, but unemployed residents are still waiting for those checks.

Business

Papa John’s moving key operations to new Atlanta headquarters

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Pizza chain announces it's moving much of its operations from Louisville, Ky., to a new global headquarters in Atlanta.

Business

Monster cargo ship is in Charleston after visiting Savannah

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:27 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The CMA CGM Brazil is about 1,200 long — the length of four football fields.

Latest News

Business

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to hold virtual job fair

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Online interviews will take place for several key full-time juvenile justice positions, including juvenile correctional officers, food service workers and housekeepers.

Business

For now, TikTok, WeChat are under reprieve from U.S. ban

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT
|
By Staff and wire reports
The Commerce Department issued restrictions against TikTok and WeChat that were supposed to go into effect Sunday, but those are on hold for different reasons.

News

U.S. government to ban TikTok starting Sunday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT
|
By Staff
President Donald Trump orders clampdown on TikTok and WeChat beginning Sunday, prevents download in the US.

Business

Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT
|
By Staff
If you’re one of the millions of workers affected by the pandemic and you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider Walmart.

News

Georgia, South Carolina outperform nation in jobs, figures show

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
|
By Staff and wire reports
The two-state region continues to outpace the nation as a whole in job recovery during the coronavirus recession, with South Carolina even getting national notoriety in a new study.

Business

S.C. lawmakers consider hazard pay for some state employees

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:34 AM EDT
|
By Jason Raven
South Carolina senators are considering a one-time bonus for frontline state employees making $50,000 or less a year.