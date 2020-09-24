Claxton Poultry hiring 40 positions at Sylvania plant

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of job opportunities have people filling out applications in Screven County.

One of the newest local plants wants to expand as many struggle during COVID-19.

The expansion at Claxton Poultry’s Sylvania plant was part of the plan from the moment it opened the doors. Applicants filled out forms Wednesday morning for the 40 jobs the company wants to add here as they expand a third processing line.

This comes after they opened in October last year with two lines. Community leaders say they’re glad to see this, even during a pandemic, when some companies are maintaining, or even scaling back operations.

“They’re moving forward with what they’d already planned to do. But it’s still exciting to see that they’re a company that follows through on their plans and their word,” said Dorie Bacon with the Screven County Development Authority.

The Sylvania plant specializes in the chicken cuts used by fast food chains and that demand has gone up as people get drive through meals. If you missed this application fair you can still contact the plant in Sylvania to apply for the remaining jobs.

