Braves beat Marlins again 9-4, but Fried hurt in 1st inning

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hits a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves cruise to their third straight win over the Miami Marlins, 9-4 in a game overshadowed by Max Fried’s early departure with an ankle injury.

The Braves ace was making his final regular-season start, hoping to boost his NL Cy Young Award credentials ahead of starting Game 1 of the NL playoffs. Fried lasted just one inning, tweaking his ankle while fielding a bunt.

He stayed in the game wasn’t the same, giving up his first homers of the season. Jesus Aquilar and Brian Anderson hit back-to-back shots off the Braves ace.

