Augusta arsonist targeting dumpsters along Walton Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arsonist is keeping firefighters and sheriff’s deputies busy this morning with a string of downtown dumpster fires.

The incidents are happening at dumpsters behind businesses in the hospital district that’s along the downtown Walton Way corridor.

They have included fires behind a dialysis clinic, a gas station and other businesses, mostly along Walton Way but also extending south to the 1100 block of Druid Park Avenue.

The incidents started sometime after 8 a.m. and have continued since then.

Firefighters at the scene said deputies are looking for a single suspect in the string of fires.

