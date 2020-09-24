Another Richmond County school closes due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System announced today it has closed another elementary school due to COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

Garrett Elementary School has closed due to coronavirus related absences. The closure will take effect immediately and end when the school reopens on October 13, 2020 for face to face instruction. Garrett Elementary students in virtual learning are not impacted by the closure.

Notification was sent home with face to face students today about Face to Face Quarantine instruction. Face to Face and virtual parents of Garrett Elementary School students who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

Garrett Elementary School COVID Data:

Students with current positive - 0

Employees with current positive – 2

Students in self-isolate status – 15

Employees in self-isolate status – 5

