Amid addiction crisis, this help is available in South Carolina

By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As South Carolina struggles with an increase in opioid overdoses during the coronavirus pandemic, state officials say help is available.

It’s a problem News 12 looked at this week. Brady Trapnell focused on a group working to save lives in Aiken County, which has seen 52 accidental overdose deaths this year.

Signs of the problem include:

  • Although suspected overdose numbers have decreased since May statewide, they’re 50 percent higher than this time last year.
  • Since March, South Carolina has seen a steady increase in suspected opioid overdoses and first responder Narcan administrations over last year.
  • In May, emergency medical personnel responded to an estimated 915 suspected opioid overdoses in South Carolina, the highest monthly number in the state’s history, and nearly twice what the state saw in May 2019.

How to get help

The reports from South Carolina reflect national trends, and state officials expect the problem to continue, so they want the public to know about these resources:

  • For resources on overdose prevention, finding a recovery provider, pain management and overdose data, visit www.justplainkillers.com
  • Naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote, is available without a prescription. For patients with insurance or payment concerns, many community distributors offer free doses of Narcan. For more information visit naloxonesavessc.org
  • Medication disposal sites are available for unused prescriptions. Find locations at justplainkillers.com/drug-safety
  • During the upcoming National Prescription Take Back Day on Oct. 24, additional locations will be available for the safe, convenient, and responsible disposal of unused or expired prescription drugs. A complete list of locations will be available and posted in the coming weeks at takebackday.dea.gov.
  • Additional information about DHEC opioid prevention programs for families and community organizations is available at www.scdhec.gov/opioid-epidemic.
  • Health care providers can help identify and intervene with patients at risk for psychosocial or healthcare problems related to substance use using the Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment model. 

“There are many resources available to help prevent, respond and treat opioid use disorder,” said Emma Kennedy, director of DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention. “We encourage people to use these resources to learn about the risks of opioids, about opioid antidotes and where to get them, and learn how to help people struggling with opioid use disorder find the right care and treatment. Everyone has a role to play.”

