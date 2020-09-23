With school year well underway, how is virtual learning working here?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Students in the CSRA are back in class, but most are still adjusting to the new way of learning. Learn what local school districts are doing to help out.

Richmond County

It’s been a little over two weeks since the school year started for Richmond County schools.

While students doing in-person learning may be getting the hang of their new schedules, some students learning virtually are still trying to adjust.

“We have had some instances where students have had devices that stopped working or maybe there were some technical glitches with their access to internet,” said Richmond County School System spokeswoman Lynthia Ross.

She says district officials were expecting and prepared for technical issues and were able to resolve some of those problems quickly.

“No matter how much you control for things to not happen, there are things that will happen, so we set up for the first week of school and still have additional support in place,” Ross said.

Columbia County

The Columbia County School District is approaching the end of its first nine weeks, and educators are working on finding the best way to deliver content, keeping learn-at-home students up to speed.

“It is a little harder when you have 25 kids and they are all on a grid screen on your view, but once you establish the routines with the child and with the parents, they understand,” said Jeff Carney, associate superintendent.

He says with about 2,000 elementary students and about 1,400 middle schoolers learning from home, engagement is key.

“We are not concerned about covering from Page 1 to Page 100," Carney said. "We are focusing on the standards what the major ones are that kids must have.”

