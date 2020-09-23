Trump plans 10th visit to Peach State as president

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - President Donald Trump will visit Georgia on Friday.

Full details about the visit haven’t been released, but information from the White House confirms the visit in the middle of the day.

Atlanta media report that the visit, Trump’s 10th to Georgia as president, is part of an outreach effort to Black voters.

His daughter Ivanka visited the state Monday with Attorney General William Barr, who announced funds to combat human trafficking.

We’ll let you know more when we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.