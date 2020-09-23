South Carolina lieutenant governor returns after COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette has returned to public life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

Evette came to the South Carolina House chambers on Tuesday, meeting with members, giving hugs telling the story of how she recovered from the virus over and over again.

She was wearing a mask.

The 53-year-old lieutenant governor had a sore throat and a headache Sept. 10 and sought out a coronavirus test that came back positive a day later.

Also Tuesday, state officials announced Augusta University Health didn’t share the results of 15,000 COVID-19 tests for South Carolinians between March and September.

Two-thousand of them were positive.

