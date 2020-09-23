Advertisement

South Carolina lieutenant governor returns after COVID-19

South Carolina’s lieutenant governor Pamela Evette announced on social media that she has contracted COVID-19.
South Carolina’s lieutenant governor Pamela Evette announced on social media that she has contracted COVID-19.(Source: Pamela Evette Official Facebook Page)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette has returned to public life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

Evette came to the South Carolina House chambers on Tuesday, meeting with members, giving hugs telling the story of how she recovered from the virus over and over again.

MORE | Hazard pay for S.C. state workers, teacher pay increases on hold

She was wearing a mask.

The 53-year-old lieutenant governor had a sore throat and a headache Sept. 10 and sought out a coronavirus test that came back positive a day later.

Also Tuesday, state officials announced Augusta University Health didn’t share the results of 15,000 COVID-19 tests for South Carolinians between March and September.

Two-thousand of them were positive.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump plans 10th visit to Peach State as president

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Donald Trump’s 10th visit to Georgia as president is scheduled for later this week, according to the White House.

News

SC for Ed: 27% of teachers say they plan to leave profession

Updated: 1 hour ago
Public education advocacy group, SC for Ed, has planned a walkout, Wednesday, Sept. 23. Organizers have asked teachers to use a personal day to contact South Carolina lawmakers and ask for more support.

News

Frustrations grow as S.C. jobless wait for extra assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
South Carolina has been approved for six weeks of the Lost Wages Assistance Program, but unemployed residents are still waiting for those checks.

Community

North Augusta council approves march for law enforcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
An Oct. 24 march will start on Georgia Avenue and end at Calhoun Park in downtown North Augusta.

Latest News

Coronavirus

2 Atlanta sport teams to allow in-person spectators

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fans of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United will be able to see their teams in person — at limited capacity — starting next month.

News

Lakeside High School teacher earns salute from Yale

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
David Owen, who teaches at Lakeside High School in Evans, was recognized by Yale University as an outstanding educator.

News

Farmers market is sprouting in a food desert of Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WRDW/WAGT
Fresh food is coming to an area in Augusta known as a food desert — a place where people have limited access to healthy and affordable food.

News

McMaster served with lawsuit over restaurant rule on masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Ike's Korner Grille in Spartanburg is taking South Carolina's governor to court over the state’s requirement to wear masks in restaurants.

News

With school year underway, how is virtual learning working?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Students in the CSRA are back in class, but most are still adjusting to the new way of learning. Learn what local school districts are doing to help out.

News

A look at how local students are coping with virtual learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 4:30 a.m. (recurring)