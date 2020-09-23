Salvation Army goes online for iconic Red Kettle donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army has set out to help even more people this year in their annual holiday campaign.

The nation’s largest social-services organization is launching its annual holiday fundraising campaign “Rescue Christmas” earlier than ever this year to meet increasing need due to the impact of COVID-19.

The pandemic has brought many resources that can help the organization give assistance to families this Christmas. But with stories closing and an overall decline in the use of cash and coins in the nation, the Salvation Army knew the time had come to switch up the campaign.

The Salvation Army predicts it could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through the iconic red kettles, which would limit their ability to provide services for the most vulnerable. To put this in perspective, last year $126 million was raised through about 30,000 red kettles.

Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.

More about the efforts of the Salvation Army this holiday season.

