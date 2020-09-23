Advertisement

Richmond County gets $45,657 grant to fight crime

Crime scene
Crime scene(WHSV)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta-Richmond County has received a more than $45,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to help prevent and control crime.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program funds drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment and other programs to reduce crime or boost public safety.

MORE | Overnight shooting becomes a homicide: Slain man’s name released

Fifteen counties and 18 cities in Georgia are sharing in $1.76 million of the grant money.

The $45,657 in funding for Augusta-Richmond County was announced Wednesday by Sen Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.

Other grants include:

  • Athens-Clarke County: $34,45
  • Baldwin County: $19,394
  • Bartow County: $18,559
  • Carroll County: $13,226
  • Clayton County: $120,161
  • Cobb County: $99,852
  • Dekalb County: $224,081
  • Hall County: $19,448
  • Henry County: $26,532
  • Macon-Bibb County: $73,535
  • Newton County: $27,636
  • Paulding County: $14,815
  • Rockdale County: $13,710
  • Walker County: $15,569
  • Albany: $67,582
  • Atlanta: $425,320
  • Carrollton: $11,960
  • College Park: $17,697
  • Columbus: $155,221
  • Douglasville: $17,024
  • East Point: $35,825
  • Forest Park: $11,475
  • Griffin: $30,223
  • Hinesville: $11,017
  • Marietta: $17,832
  • Rome: $14,330
  • Roswell: $10,155
  • Savannah: $99,286
  • Smyrna: $13,064
  • Tifton: $11,744
  • Union City: $18,855
  • Warner Robins: $35,636

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump plans 10th visit to Peach State as president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Donald Trump’s 10th visit to Georgia as president is scheduled for later this week, according to the White House.

News

South Carolina lieutenant governor returns after COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette has returned to public life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

News

SC for Ed: 27% of teachers say they plan to leave profession

Updated: 2 hours ago
Public education advocacy group, SC for Ed, has planned a walkout, Wednesday, Sept. 23. Organizers have asked teachers to use a personal day to contact South Carolina lawmakers and ask for more support.

News

Frustrations grow as S.C. jobless wait for extra assistance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
South Carolina has been approved for six weeks of the Lost Wages Assistance Program, but unemployed residents are still waiting for those checks.

Latest News

Community

North Augusta council approves march for law enforcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
An Oct. 24 march will start on Georgia Avenue and end at Calhoun Park in downtown North Augusta.

Coronavirus

2 Atlanta sport teams to allow in-person spectators

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fans of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United will be able to see their teams in person — at limited capacity — starting next month.

News

Lakeside High School teacher earns salute from Yale

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
David Owen, who teaches at Lakeside High School in Evans, was recognized by Yale University as an outstanding educator.

News

Farmers market is sprouting in a food desert of Augusta

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WRDW/WAGT
Fresh food is coming to an area in Augusta known as a food desert — a place where people have limited access to healthy and affordable food.

News

McMaster served with lawsuit over restaurant rule on masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Ike's Korner Grille in Spartanburg is taking South Carolina's governor to court over the state’s requirement to wear masks in restaurants.

News

With school year underway, how is virtual learning working?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Students in the CSRA are back in class, but most are still adjusting to the new way of learning. Learn what local school districts are doing to help out.