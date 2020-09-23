Richmond County gets $45,657 grant to fight crime
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta-Richmond County has received a more than $45,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to help prevent and control crime.
The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program funds drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment and other programs to reduce crime or boost public safety.
Fifteen counties and 18 cities in Georgia are sharing in $1.76 million of the grant money.
The $45,657 in funding for Augusta-Richmond County was announced Wednesday by Sen Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.
Other grants include:
- Athens-Clarke County: $34,45
- Baldwin County: $19,394
- Bartow County: $18,559
- Carroll County: $13,226
- Clayton County: $120,161
- Cobb County: $99,852
- Dekalb County: $224,081
- Hall County: $19,448
- Henry County: $26,532
- Macon-Bibb County: $73,535
- Newton County: $27,636
- Paulding County: $14,815
- Rockdale County: $13,710
- Walker County: $15,569
- Albany: $67,582
- Atlanta: $425,320
- Carrollton: $11,960
- College Park: $17,697
- Columbus: $155,221
- Douglasville: $17,024
- East Point: $35,825
- Forest Park: $11,475
- Griffin: $30,223
- Hinesville: $11,017
- Marietta: $17,832
- Rome: $14,330
- Roswell: $10,155
- Savannah: $99,286
- Smyrna: $13,064
- Tifton: $11,744
- Union City: $18,855
- Warner Robins: $35,636
