Richmond County gets $45,657 grant to fight crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta-Richmond County has received a more than $45,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to help prevent and control crime.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program funds drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment and other programs to reduce crime or boost public safety.

Fifteen counties and 18 cities in Georgia are sharing in $1.76 million of the grant money.

The $45,657 in funding for Augusta-Richmond County was announced Wednesday by Sen Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.

Other grants include:

Athens-Clarke County: $34,45

Baldwin County: $19,394

Bartow County: $18,559

Carroll County: $13,226

Clayton County: $120,161

Cobb County: $99,852

Dekalb County: $224,081

Hall County: $19,448

Henry County: $26,532

Macon-Bibb County: $73,535

Newton County: $27,636

Paulding County: $14,815

Rockdale County: $13,710

Walker County: $15,569

Albany: $67,582

Atlanta: $425,320

Carrollton: $11,960

College Park: $17,697

Columbus: $155,221

Douglasville: $17,024

East Point: $35,825

Forest Park: $11,475

Griffin: $30,223

Hinesville: $11,017

Marietta: $17,832

Rome: $14,330

Roswell: $10,155

Savannah: $99,286

Smyrna: $13,064

Tifton: $11,744

Union City: $18,855

Warner Robins: $35,636

