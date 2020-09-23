PGA Tour heads to Caribbean, Europe begins another UK swing

(AP) - The PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic should be considered the comeback tournament of the year. It was the first one canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And then it was rescheduled for this week opposite the Ryder Cup. And when the Ryder Cup was postponed, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship became a full FedEx Cup event. That means the winner this week earns a trip to the Masters next April.

Graeme McDowell is the defending champion. He is from Northern Ireland, where the European Tour plays this week. The Irish Open was supposed to be in late May.

