Panthers put McCaffrey on injured reserve with ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have placed Christian McCaffrey on short-term injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro running back will miss at least three games.

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, an injury that normally requires a 4 to 6 week recovery period. Mike Davis will start in McCaffrey’s place. The Panthers (0-2) visit the Chargers (1-1) on Sunday.

