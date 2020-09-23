Advertisement

Ozuna, Braves beat Miami, clinch 3rd straight NL East title

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, left, is greeted at home by Freddie Freeman hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Atlanta. It was Ozuna's second home run of the game.
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, left, is greeted at home by Freddie Freeman hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Atlanta. It was Ozuna's second home run of the game.(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Bryse Wilson pitched five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna drove in five runs with four hits that included two home runs and the Atlanta Braves clinched their third straight NL East title by beating the Miami Marlins 11-1.

The Braves hit five homers, including shots by Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman off Nick Vincent in a five-run seventh. Wilson allowed only three hits with one walk in his first start of the season.

Atlanta has not won a postseason series since 2001. Miami remains in position to earn its first playoff berth since winning the World Series in 2003.

