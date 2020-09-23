No. 4 Georgia to be reunited with popular Pittman in opener

(AP) - Fourth-ranked Georgia is opening its season against a very familiar and well-liked coach.

Arkansas first-year coach Sam Pittman was Georgia’s offensive line coach the last four years and was very popular with his players. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says Pittman is a very good friend.

Smart also credits Pittman with helping to build the foundation for the program. Smart and his Bulldogs will be reunited with Pittman when Georgia opens its pandemic-delayed season at Arkansas on Saturday.

Pittman was a top Arkansas assistant before being hired by Smart in 2016. Smart says Pittman treats his players like family members.

