No. 4 Georgia to be reunited with popular Pittman in opener
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP) - Fourth-ranked Georgia is opening its season against a very familiar and well-liked coach.
Arkansas first-year coach Sam Pittman was Georgia’s offensive line coach the last four years and was very popular with his players. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says Pittman is a very good friend.
Smart also credits Pittman with helping to build the foundation for the program. Smart and his Bulldogs will be reunited with Pittman when Georgia opens its pandemic-delayed season at Arkansas on Saturday.
Pittman was a top Arkansas assistant before being hired by Smart in 2016. Smart says Pittman treats his players like family members.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.