Advertisement

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in New York.
Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in New York.(Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements, organizers said Wednesday as they gear up for a celebration that will have to be scaled down and socially distant in response to the coronavirus.

Details are still coming together, but the Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties and Countdown Entertainment said in a news release that the annual event will have an extremely limited group of in-person honorees.

A virtual experience will be created to allow people to take part in the countdown to 2021 from wherever they are, organizers said.

“More than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate the people and things we love and to look forward with a sense of renewal and new beginnings,” said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance.

The event will honor essential workers and others who have made a difference in 2020, they said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

National Politics

Live: White House briefing by President Donald Trump

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a press conference from the White House Brady Briefing Room.

National

Utility equipment eyed as possible source of fire near LA

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials are confident that crews will make more progress on the Bobcat Fire after containment on Wednesday hit 38% — a 21% jump from a day earlier — before hot, dry winds return to Southern California in a few days.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Latest News

National

Wild brown bear kills Caesar the alpaca at Alaska Zoo

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.

National

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation’s most populous state.

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

National Politics

Trump Homeland Security pick denies intelligence meddling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security denied allegations Wednesday that he molded intelligence reports to suit the administration, telling a Senate committee that a recent whistleblower’s report is “patently false.”

National

Sen. Angus King reacts to the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Clyburn questions whether Senate GOP should confirm new Supreme Court pick

Updated: 1 hours ago