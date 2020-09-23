Advertisement

McMaster served with lawsuit over restaurant rule on masks

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - One South Carolina eatery is taking Gov. Henry McMaster to court over the state’s requirement to wear masks in restaurants.

Ike’s Korner Grille in Spartanburg claims the requirements “are not authorized” by the laws of South Carolina and violate the state constitution.

Officials from the governor’s office say he’s confident in the constitutionality of the measures that have been put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The governor signed an executive order last month that requires employees and customers to wear face coverings except while eating or drinking.

