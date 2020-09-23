Lakeside High School teacher earns salute from Yale

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hard work is paying off for one local teacher.

David Owen, who teaches at Lakeside High School in Evans, was recognized by Yale University as an outstanding educator.

When freshmen start their college career at Yale, they can nominate a teacher who made a difference in their lives.

Owen beat out hundreds of other entries from all over the world.

