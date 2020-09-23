Former UGA player says he experienced racism, manipulation

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia defensive back Otis Reese says he left the school because of racist treatment on campus. He also says coach Kirby Smart manipulated him to continue playing after he expressed his desire to leave the Bulldogs.

Georgia issued a statement denying the allegations. Reese transferred to Mississippi in January after two seasons at Georgia. He is awaiting an NCAA ruling on his request for a waiver to play immediately.

Georgia says it will share its full response to Reese’s waiver application if he is granted permission. Reese made his accusations in a lengthy statement released on Twitter.

