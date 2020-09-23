Father struck with bullet shielding 3 kids from gunfire at NYC car dealership

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Police are looking for three suspects who exchanged gunfire with a man at a used car dealership in New York City. A male bystander was injured while shielding his kids from the bullets.

Police say three masked suspects fired multiple shots Monday night at a man inside On The Road Automotive Group. A 39-year-old father and his three children, all innocent bystanders, were also inside the business at the time.

Surveillance video released by police shows the father push his kids to the ground when the shooting begins. He uses his own body to shield them from the bullets.

Police say the father was struck in the right thigh and taken to the hospital in stable condition. WCBS reports he is expected to recover. None of his children were injured.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, according to WCBS. The suspects allegedly stole a customer’s car outside the dealership to make their escape.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 9/21/20 at approx 7:20 PM, inside of 4077 Boston Rd in the Bronx, 3 suspects fired multiple shots at a male who then returned fire, striking a male bystander who was attempting to shield his 3 kids. Any info, call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/0CMcWsXt1m — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 22, 2020

