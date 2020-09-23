Farmers market is sprouting in a food desert of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fresh food is coming to an area in Augusta known as a food desert — a place where people have limited access to healthy and affordable food.

Fresh options are few and far between for people who live in the Laney Walker area. The nearest grocery stores are the Publix and Kroger in North Augusta across the state line.

On Oct. 2, a farmers market is taking place. It will be near the intersection of Laney Walker and James Brown boulevards next to the Health Department. It will be open from 4:30-7 p.m.

