Falcons and MLS Atlanta United to have some fans

Aerial view of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Photo Date: 8/14/2017 / Photo: Mercedes-Benz Stadium / (MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(AP) - The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS Atlanta United will have some fans at home games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, beginning with the Falcons' home game against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 11.

Team and stadium officials announced the decision to allow a limited number of fans, based on the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Georgia, among other factors.

The teams will continue to collaborate with local and national health officials and say they reserve the right to go back to playing without fans should conditions in the pandemic change.

The teams announced last month they would play home games without fans through September. The decision affected two Falcons home games, including this Sunday’s game against Chicago. To test stadium operations and protocols, the Falcons will allow about 500 friends, family and associates to attend Sunday’s game.

