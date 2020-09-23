Advertisement

Explore wildlife with the new Georgia & Wildlife Trails site and app

Shorebirds eating horseshoe crab eggs along the Georgia Coast.
Shorebirds eating horseshoe crab eggs along the Georgia Coast.(Source: Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seeing wildlife while exploring historic sites along Georgia’s coast just got easier.

The launch of georgiabirdingtrails.com and the addition of a trail function to the Go Outdoors Georgia app are part of DNR’s efforts to expand its Birding and Wildlife Trails program.

The website introduces each trail site with access tips, a map, a list of amenities, wildlife highlights, and a link to eBird hotspots.

There are also wildlife viewing resources, like the printable species checklist with seasonality data, as well as information on birding basics and conservation efforts.

The Colonial Coast Birding Trail, developed in 1999 and Georgia’s premier state wildlife trail, is the first trail updated under the new Birding and Wildlife Trails program. The trail has also been added to the free Go Outdoors GA app.

The Go Outdoors GA app is an on-the-go resource for trail users to learn about trail sites, get directions, keep a species checklist and browse recent eBird sightings. DNR says even more upgrades are coming soon. It’s available through the Apple or Google Play Store.

Want to stay up to date on the ventures of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division? Georgians can follow:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Wildlife Blog

Georgia Wild, a free e-newsletter

The Georgia Wildlife YouTube also has a series for students in primary, elementary, middle, and high school on animals and surrounding wildlife.

