Detour starting Sept. 28 near Peach Orchard Road

If weather permits, starting Monday, Sept. 28, the pictured location will close to thru-traffic.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paving construction will be underway at the Peach Orchard Road/State Route (SR) 121 railroad crossing between SR 88 and Tobacco Road.

If weather permits, starting Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:00 a.m. the location will close to thru-traffic until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 for the repairs.

An off-site detour will be available via SR 88, Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road during this time.

Drivers can expect ATC Site Construction crews to remain in this Peach Orchard Road area the next few weeks to complete the $2.06 million highway repave. Starting the night of Monday, Oct. 5, contractors will work 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday mornings until complete.

This is a collaboration project between ATC Site Construction and Norfolk Southern.

