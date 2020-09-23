Deputies respond to shooting on Old Barton Chapel Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies confirm one male was injured in a shooting on Old Barton Chapel Road.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Old Barton Chapel Road in reference to a shots fired call.

Deputies located one adult male that appeared to have been shot at least one time and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no other information to be released at this time.

