Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep our weather pattern quiet this evening through tonight. Winds will be calm overnight and stay less than 5 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows will be a little warmer Thursday morning and stay near 60.

Moisture starts to build across the region Thursday as the remnants of Beta continues eastward. This will continue cloud cover across the region and bring us the chance for a few showers by later in the day Thursday, most likely Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be a little warmer and get up to the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Most of the rain from what’s left of Beta is expected to move through the region Thursday night and through the day Friday. Rain totals look to be below an inch for most of the CSRA, but isolated areas could get over 1″. Scattered downpours are expected during the day Friday that will linger into Friday evening. Winds will be turning out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Remnants of Beta Bringing Rain To CSRA (WRDW)

The weekend forecast is trending drier with only isolated showers expected during the day Saturday. Highs will be getting a little warmer and be more seasonal in the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Most of the area is looking dry Sunday.

