Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Remnants of Beta brings rain to CSRA late Thursday through Friday. Weekend trending drier and warmer.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep our weather pattern quiet this evening through tonight. Winds will be calm overnight and stay less than 5 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows will be a little warmer Thursday morning and stay near 60.

Moisture starts to build across the region Thursday as the remnants of Beta continues eastward. This will continue cloud cover across the region and bring us the chance for a few showers by later in the day Thursday, most likely Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be a little warmer and get up to the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Most of the rain from what’s left of Beta is expected to move through the region Thursday night and through the day Friday. Rain totals look to be below an inch for most of the CSRA, but isolated areas could get over 1″. Scattered downpours are expected during the day Friday that will linger into Friday evening. Winds will be turning out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Remnants of Beta Bringing Rain To CSRA
Remnants of Beta Bringing Rain To CSRA(WRDW)

The weekend forecast is trending drier with only isolated showers expected during the day Saturday. Highs will be getting a little warmer and be more seasonal in the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Most of the area is looking dry Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
Staying dry Wednesday and most of the Thursday before the remnants of Beta move through the region.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Staying dry Wednesday and most of the Thursday before the remnants of Beta move through the region.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:55 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Feeling like fall for the first day of fall.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Feeling like fall for the first day of fall on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Tornado touched down in Orangeburg County, weather agency confirms

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed at least four tornadoes took place in the South Carolina Midlands on Thursday.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Weather

Weather Update 9-20

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.