Columbia County superintendent retiring in 2021

Columbia County School Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway announced her retirement during tonight’s board of education meeting.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County School Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway announced her retirement during tonight’s board of education meeting.

Carraway says she will retire at the end of this school year, in spring 2021. She has served as the superintendent for the Columbia County School System for seven years and worked in the system for the past 33 years.

Before joining the board of education, she served as principal of Greenbrier High School and Riverside Middle School.

Tune into our 11 p.m. newscast to hear more about her retirement.

