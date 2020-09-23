Columbia County superintendent retiring in 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County School Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway announced her retirement during tonight’s board of education meeting.

Carraway says she will retire at the end of this school year, in spring 2021. She has served as the superintendent for the Columbia County School System for seven years and worked in the system for the past 33 years.

Before joining the board of education, she served as principal of Greenbrier High School and Riverside Middle School.

