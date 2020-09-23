Advertisement

Columbia County ready to welcome virtual students back in October

By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a night of beginnings and endings tonight for our CSRA school districts.

But first, a standing ovation in Columbia County for Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway, announcing her retirement after working in the school system for 33 years.

" I’ve been contemplating retirement, and to help ensure a smooth transition, and continue forward progress, I want to announce my intent to retire at the end of this school year," she said.

But there was still work to do. The board moved to unveil pictures of the high school campus coming to the old Evans Elementary School site.

“It’s nearing completion and our site engineers are working on the site plans for that work. We hope to have that bid by mid-December, and then for the facility shortly after,” Carraway said.

Meanwhile, more than a thousand elementary and middle school students have opted to switch from the learning-at-home model to face-to-face instruction come October.

That means a little more than 20 percent of students will be learning from home, while around 80 percent will be back on campus.

“We are so glad to see our parents choosing to have their children in school because we know how important, essential school is to the mental, physical, social, and emotional wellbeing of children,” Carraway said.

But parents must be sure before opting to send their kids back to the classroom – as the district will not allow classroom students to go back home unless they have a medical condition.

Meanwhile, in Aiken County, Friday night lights are the big topic. Ticket sales have moved online, and stadiums are at reduced capacity for sports games.

“We will really see what pandemic football looks like on a Friday night. With the social distancing, with fewer people in the stands,” King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools, said.

The Richmond County Board of Education will be meeting next Tuesday on September 29, for a special called meeting.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Columbia County superintendent retiring in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Columbia County School Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway announced her retirement during tonight’s board of education meeting.

News

2 local causes vie for votes to land $25,000 grants

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Find out how to help AMIkids Savannah River in Sylvania and Westminster Schools of Augusta earn funds through through State Farm Neighborhood Assist.

News

Local school boards to get COVID-19 updates today

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
School boards on both sides of the Savannah River will meet today to get COVID-19 updates.

News

One Richmond County school remains closed due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
All Richmond County schools were closed Friday due to flooding in the area, but one school extended its closure through Monday and Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns.

Latest News

News

Washington County schools closed due to road problems

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Washington County Public Schools will not hold in-person classes on Friday, September 18.

Back To School

Aiken County schools join in on USDA free meal deal for students

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
All Aiken County Public School district students now have access to one breakfast and one lunch daily, at no cost.

Back To School

Virtual learning can be a struggle for parents, students and teachers

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
The virus isn’t the only challenge for schools, technology has been a problem too.

Back To School

Buses to bring Wi-Fi connections to Richmond County students

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By William Rioux
With more than half of students fully learning from home in Richmond County, the school district is working to bring kids better internet access. And they’re using buses to do it.

Back To School

USDA program lifts burden of school meals for Columbia County

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
It was the first-day parents in Columbia County could get free school meals for their kids while they learn from home. While it’s a huge help financially for families, it’s also a help for the schools.

News

USC Aiken drops entrance exam requirement for 2021

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Staff
USC Aiken applicants are encouraged to submit ACT and/or SAT scores if possible, but anyone who chooses not to submit them will not be penalized.