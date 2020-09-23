Advertisement

AP Source: Chargers’ team doctor punctured Taylor’s lung

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

Rookie Justin Herbert was the Chargers' surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Anthony Lynn said he didn’t find out until less than five minutes before kickoff that Taylor would be unable to play.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Panthers put McCaffrey on injured reserve with ankle injury

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Panthers have placed Christian McCaffrey on short-term injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro running back will miss at least three games.

Sports

Former UGA player says he experienced racism, manipulation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Former Georgia defensive back Otis Reese says he left the school because of racist treatment on campus. He also says coach Kirby Smart manipulated him to continue playing after he expressed his desire to leave the Bulldogs.

National

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JIM LITKE
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.

Coronavirus

2 Atlanta sport teams to allow in-person spectators

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fans of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United will be able to see their teams in person — at limited capacity — starting next month.

Latest News

Sports

Ozuna, Braves beat Miami, clinch 3rd straight NL East title

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bryse Wilson pitched five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna drove in five runs with four hits that included two home runs and the Atlanta Braves clinched their third straight NL East title by beating the Miami Marlins 11-1.

Sports

Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed; Mountain West eyes fall

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.

Sports

Falcons and MLS Atlanta United to have some fans

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS Atlanta United will have some fans at home games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, beginning with the Falcons' home game against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 11.

Sports

No. 4 Georgia to be reunited with popular Pittman in opener

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas first-year coach Sam Pittman was Georgia’s offensive line coach the last four years and was very popular with his players. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says Pittman is a very good friend.

Sports

South Carolina looks for improvement from revamped offense

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp worked this offseason to overhaul the Gamecocks' offense after the team faltered at the end of last season.

Sports

PGA Tour heads to Caribbean, Europe begins another UK swing

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic should be considered the comeback tournament of the year. It was the first one canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.