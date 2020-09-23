2 Atlanta sport teams to allow in-person spectators

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Fans of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United will be able to see their teams in person — at limited capacity — starting next month.

Officials say they made the decision based on multiple factors, including the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

The falcons will be allowed to host about 500 fans for their game against the Bears on Sunday.

Officials say this will allow the stadium operations team to assess and address any issues that might happen.

