Advertisement

2 Atlanta sport teams to allow in-person spectators

(WCTV)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Fans of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United will be able to see their teams in person —  at limited capacity — starting next month.

Officials say they made the decision based on multiple factors, including the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

The falcons will be allowed to host about 500 fans for their game against the Bears on Sunday.

Officials say this will allow the stadium operations team to assess and address any issues that might happen.

MORE | Aiken County sports ticket sales go online

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By LINDA A. JOHNSON
The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

News

McMaster served with lawsuit over restaurant rule on masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Ike's Korner Grille in Spartanburg is taking South Carolina's governor to court over the state’s requirement to wear masks in restaurants.

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.

Latest News

National Politics

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall, giving a big, bipartisan vote to a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.

Coronavirus

NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The league levied hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club.

Community

Golden Harvest accepts $5,000 donation for COVID-19 assistance

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
Golden Harvest Food Bank has received a $5,000 donation from KAMO Facilities Solutions & Supplies Co. to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

National

CDC’s Halloween guidance discourages activities like trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging Americans to avoid higher-risk Halloween activities like trick-or-treating in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

National Politics

Trump: Hold China accountable for COVID

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
President Trump calls on the UN to hold China responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.