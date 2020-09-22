Advertisement

Would you choose your phone over your dog? Survey results may shock you

(KOTA)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It scares some pet owners to be without their phone more than to be away from their dog, a new survey found.

In fact, the survey found 40 percent of pet owners would rather give up their dog for a month instead of their phone.

The survey also found:

  • 44 percent of millennials would rather be separated from their significant owner for a month rather than part with their smartphone.
  • 72 percent of respondents would choose their phone over alcohol for a month.
  • 64 percent would rather do without coffee for a month.
  • 60 percent of males would give up their phone instead of sex for a month.
  • 47 percent of respondents would rather stay with their in-laws for a month instead of giving up their phone.
  • 60 percent would choose their phone over social media for a month.
  • 41 percent would sacrifice TV, movies and podcasts for a month.

The survey was done for SimpleTexting, an SMS marketing firm. You can find the full results of the survey at https://simpletexting.com/sacrifices-to-keep-smartphone.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Atlanta police officer fatally shoots man reportedly armed with gun

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Atlanta police say an officer fatally shot a man accused of approaching her with a gun.

News

Aiken County sports ticket sales go online

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
School sports fans in Aiken County can now get tickets online.

News

Local school boards to get COVID-19 updates today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
School boards on both sides of the Savannah River will meet today to get COVID-19 updates.

News

Fire burns three-quarters of house in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Much of a house was destroyed by an early morning fire at 2132 Roosevelt Drive in Augusta.

Latest News

News

Fire burns three-quarters of house in Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Much of a house was destroyed by an early morning fire at 2132 Roosevelt Drive in Augusta.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

North Augusta City Council discusses Phase 1 of Greeneway connector

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Greeneway access can add to the value of a neighborhood, and people living along Bluff Avenue will be happy to hear that. But those same neighbors would have to give up some of their yards to make it happen.

News

N. Augusta talks Greeneway extension plans

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Georgia guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
There are three methods that anyone registered to vote in Georgia may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in-person on election day.

News

South Carolina guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
There are three methods that anyone registered to vote may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in-person on election day.