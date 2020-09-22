Would you choose your phone over your dog? Survey results may shock you

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It scares some pet owners to be without their phone more than to be away from their dog, a new survey found.

In fact, the survey found 40 percent of pet owners would rather give up their dog for a month instead of their phone.

The survey also found:

44 percent of millennials would rather be separated from their significant owner for a month rather than part with their smartphone.

72 percent of respondents would choose their phone over alcohol for a month.

64 percent would rather do without coffee for a month.

60 percent of males would give up their phone instead of sex for a month.

47 percent of respondents would rather stay with their in-laws for a month instead of giving up their phone.

60 percent would choose their phone over social media for a month.

41 percent would sacrifice TV, movies and podcasts for a month.

The survey was done for SimpleTexting, an SMS marketing firm. You can find the full results of the survey at https://simpletexting.com/sacrifices-to-keep-smartphone.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.