Would you choose your phone over your dog? Survey results may shock you
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It scares some pet owners to be without their phone more than to be away from their dog, a new survey found.
In fact, the survey found 40 percent of pet owners would rather give up their dog for a month instead of their phone.
The survey also found:
- 44 percent of millennials would rather be separated from their significant owner for a month rather than part with their smartphone.
- 72 percent of respondents would choose their phone over alcohol for a month.
- 64 percent would rather do without coffee for a month.
- 60 percent of males would give up their phone instead of sex for a month.
- 47 percent of respondents would rather stay with their in-laws for a month instead of giving up their phone.
- 60 percent would choose their phone over social media for a month.
- 41 percent would sacrifice TV, movies and podcasts for a month.
The survey was done for SimpleTexting, an SMS marketing firm. You can find the full results of the survey at https://simpletexting.com/sacrifices-to-keep-smartphone.
