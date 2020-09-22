Advertisement

Which type of thermometer works best? We put them to the test

Reporter Tradesha Woodard gets her temperature checked by Augusta University's Dr. Jose Vazquez.
Reporter Tradesha Woodard gets her temperature checked by Augusta University's Dr. Jose Vazquez.(WRDW)
By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Checking your temperature before going to work, school or restaurants is part of the new normal during the pandemic.

But what kind of thermometer gives the most accurate screening?

Infrared thermometers are a considered pretty effective way to check someone’s skin temperature while maintaining social distancing.

But according to Augusta University chief of infectious disease Dr. Jose Vazquez, there are some caveats.

One is that a normal temperature doesn’t necessarily mean someone isn’t infected.

MORE | Family speaks on impact of longtime deputy killed by COVID-19

“The importance of that is really minimal when you are looking for COVID because less than 50 percent of COVID patients actually have a fever,” he said.

But when it comes to thermometers, he said: “The oral ones are more accurate. ... They take more of a central temperature.”

When we put them to the test, an oral thermometer gave a temperature reading of 94.9, but a no-contact infrared thermometer came back with 97.3.

Vazquez says certain factors must be taken into account because the temperature of your skin surface may vary.

“If you are in your car and you have the air conditioner going full blast into your face or into your forehead, and you get out and take the temperature on your forehead, then yeah, it’s going to be a lot lower,” he said.

Or if you’re outside in 100-degree weather and you take a walk around the block before getting your temperature taken, it will probably be elevated.

He says although thermometers are a great way to quickly screen a crowd of people, you’re not guaranteed the best results.

“Probably the one we should be asking is if you are short of breath or have a cough or have chest pain,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Debunked Nashville COVID story prompts differing responses on Fox News

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER and TRAVIS LOLLER
The story came from a Thursday report by Nashville’s Fox affiliate WZTV on “leaked emails” that the station retracted late Friday upon learning that they didn’t mean what its reporter thought they did.

News

Local school boards to get COVID-19 updates today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
School boards on both sides of the Savannah River will meet today to get COVID-19 updates.

National

Coronavirus deaths in US near 200,000 as surges continue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More than two dozen states are seeing a rise in week-to-week coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top U.S. public health agency stirred confusion by posting — and then taking down — an apparent change in its position on how easily the coronavirus can spread from person to person through the air.

Coronavirus

CDC abruptly scrubs airborne COVID guidance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The CDC creating confusion after abruptly scrubbing newly posted guidelines on airborne spread of coronavirus.

News

One Richmond County school remains closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
All Richmond County schools were closed Friday due to flooding in the area, but one school extended its closure through Monday and Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns.

National Politics

Watchdog: Millions in danger of missing virus relief payouts

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

Coronavirus

US nears 200,000 virus deaths; Europe adopts tougher restrictions as infections surge

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in the U.S. are deeply worried about the resumption of school and college and the onset of cold weather, which will force more people indoors.

Coronavirus

US cruises vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan permits limited shore excursions and requires passengers to wear masks and stay apart from other people during those excursions. Passengers who don’t comply won’t be allowed to reboard.