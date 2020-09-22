Western Carolina State Fair canceled, but fall festival will take place instead

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s Western Carolina State Fair has been canceled, event organizers said in a news release Tuesday morning.

While no reason was given, fair organizers Reithoffer Shows say the event that was scheduled for Oct. 23 through Nov. 1 will not happen this year.

Instead, the organizers will instead operate a Fall Festival on Oct. 2 through Oct. 11 taking place at the Aiken County Fairgrounds.

“This event will not be your typical fair with rodeo, demolition derby, and live entertainment, but Reithoffer Shows will provide a safe, family-friendly event for our community to enjoy,” a statement said.

Several other high-profile events around the CSRA have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

