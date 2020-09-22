This animal rescue group is in the running for $25K

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An animal rescue group could be getting $25,000, but they need your help.

The Team Stinkykiss Shelter Rescue Project is in the running for a cash prize in what’s being called a “Spread the Joy” contest.

The contest comes after the group took several of their dogs to give a little love to the staff at University Health in Augusta.

All you need to do is click this link, and click the “Vote” button above.

At the end of the contest, 20 entries with the most votes will be scored by a panel of judges. The entry with the top score gets the grand prize. Three other entries will win $10,000 a piece.

