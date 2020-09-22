Advertisement

SC House passes ‘Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan’

By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina House just passed a bill that would provide protection for firefighters with cancer in the state.

South Carolina was one of two states that did not have protection for firefighters with cancer.

According to the South Carolina State Firefighters Association, the Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan is a supplemental insurance policy available to volunteer and career firefighters.

The association also states the bill would; upon a diagnosis of cancer, entitle a firefighter to benefits, if a firefighter has been in a South Carolina Fire Department for at least five continuous years and within ten years of last date of active service.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

